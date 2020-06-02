Jackson County EMA selling window decals for Felix Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County Emergency Management is giving the public an opportunity to support a fund started in memory of the late Felix Jackson, who served as the county’s EMA director.

Window decals are available at the EMA office (102 E Laurel Street # 10, Scottsboro) and the EMA says there’s a limited supply.

6″ decals are a $15 donation and 3″ decals are a $5 donation.

Decals must be purchased at the Jackson County EMA office.

Jackson died last October after suffering a medical emergency.