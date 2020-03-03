Jackson County election signs vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Vandals took advantage of the Spring 2020 primary election.

They spray-painted local election signs posted in parts of Jackson County. Several Robbie King, Daryl Eustace, and Kevin McBride signs had big orange Xs or circles Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told WHNT News 19 this happens quite often during elections.

“Sometimes, you know, people think their opponent might be having it done, but most of the time I feel like it's probably just someone who doesn't like that candidate."