Jackson County deputies seize over 300 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A drug trafficking investigation that began last year resulted in one man’s arrest and more than 300 grams of methamphetamine seized on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say the man arrested was 31-year-old John Allen Leightner of Scottsboro. Officials said Leightner was arrested at his home on Lemon Street and charged with outstanding warrants for trafficking multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, morphine, synthetic cannabinoid, and marijuana.

Leightner also faces charges for six counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegally possessing a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, chemical endangerment of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He sits in the Jackson County Jail on a $130,500 bond.

Drug agents say they seized the following from the home:

361 grams of methamphetamine

326 ounces of marijuana

168 grams of crack cocaine

51 grams of cocaine HCL

86 grams of fentanyl

420 grams of spice or synthetic cannabinoid

31 grams of psilicybin mushrooms

Four handguns

Seven rifles

Jackson County deputies say additional charges are expected against Leightner, and possibly others. The agencies responding to the incident include the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region F Drug Task Force, both DeKalb and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, and the Scottsboro Police Department.