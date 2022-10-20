JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Micheal D. Cooper, 65, of Bridgeport, was fatally injured when the 2007 Ford Ranger he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Toyota 4Runner.

After the impact, Cooper’s vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Cooper was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 4Runner and a passenger in the Ford were also injured in the crash and transported to Huntsville Hospital

The incident occurred at about 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

ALEA said the wreck occurred on Jackson County Road 33 near Jackson County Road 191 about three miles north of Skyline.

ALEA said no more information is available at this time as the Alabama Highway Patrol continues to investigate.