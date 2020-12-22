Jackson County Commission chairman resigns

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey resigned Tuesday afternoon.

Guffey resigned in a specially called meeting Tuesday afternoon. Vice chairman Jason Venable is taking Guffey’s place until Gov. Kay Ivey can appoint someone to the position.

Guffey became commission chairman in 2018.

His resignation comes a day after it was announced that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was investigating allegations of improper surveillance at the Jackson County Courthouse. There was no comment on whether Guffey’s resignation was related to the investigation.