Jackson County BOE employees receive $800 training stipend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County School District employees will have a little bit more money to spend this summer.

The Board of Education is giving them each an $800 before taxes stipend for completing some extra training and COVID-19 questionnaires.

Superintendent Kevin Dukes told News 19 they will use that feedback for future school years.

He said the answers he has read shows many teachers did not like performing temperature checks every morning or teaching both in-person and virtual at the same time.

“The main thing they liked was the sanitizing, the cleanliness, the things like that. That seemed to be the number one thing that people really liked. And almost all of them felt supported by their school administration or whoever, or their coworkers, or the central office or whatever during this year. That speaks volumes to me,” added Dukes.

He told News 19 it has been a challenging year for staff, students, and their parents, but he is excited for the next term and looks forward to getting into a new “new normal.”