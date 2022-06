JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman.

Officials said Beverly Sue Tanner was last seen on Sunday, June 5 in the Langstone area. She was walking away from a campsite on Langstone Road.

Tanner is a 54-year-old white woman. She is five feet four inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Tanner should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.