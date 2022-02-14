MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be able to buy new bulletproof vests thanks to a new round of public safety funding from Governor Kay Ivey.

On Monday, Ivey announced another round of funding, totaling $250,000, to improve public safety and support law enforcement statewide. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, and is administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

This round of funding included $24,000 for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to purchase bulletproof vests.

“In Alabama, we back our men and women in blue,” Ivey said. “I am proud to continue directing funds to these folks who are out there protecting our communities every single day.”

“Our law enforcement members put their lives on the line, and it is important we continue doing what we can to support them,” Ivey continued. “I know these funds will go a long way in bolstering our public safety efforts.”

In addition to the $24,000 award to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 11 other police jurisdictions were granted awards:

Autauga County Sheriff’s Office: $23,800 for laptop computers for patrol vehicles

Last month, Ivey awarded $1.6 million to law enforcement agencies to “fight against illegal drugs and drug-related crimes.” The Governor’s Office said public safety is a major priority for the administration.