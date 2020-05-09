“It’s about time.” Collinsville barber pleased with Gov. Ivey’s amended “Safer at Home” order

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. – Cook’s Barber Shop owner Roger Dutton defied Governor Kay Ivey’s “safer at home” order by reopening on April 27, 2020. The order was not set to expire until May 15, 2020.

He said he was forced to shut down the day after he was featured on WHNT News 19.

Governor Ivey amended the Safer at Home order Friday, May 8 allowing barbershops, restaurants, fitness centers and more to reopen with certain restrictions.

Dutton told WHNT News 19, now that Governor Ivey’s order has been amended, he is happy to reopen and will be using the same precautions as he was when he was shut down.

He said he thinks the Governor was getting pressure from state Representatives to reopen many businesses initially closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s about time. It needed to be done last week, it really did. I don’t think it made that much difference as far as health matters or anything like that because salons and places like that are some of the cleaner places that you’re going to go to compared to Walmart,” said Dutton.

Friday, he said he has yet to receive any unemployment money or a loan from the Small Business Association.

Dutton told WHNT News 19 that he spoke with State Representative Ginny Shavers about the pain he and many other small businesses are feeling by being closed.

“She more or less checked with Labor Department and wasn’t too satisfied with how they were coming along with processing claims,” explained Dutton.

Dutton has a few rules in place in order for customers to get a haircut during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, including only two customers inside at a time and the barber must wear a mask.