JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Union volunteers from Ironworkers Local 92 built a new pavilion on the shore of Lake Guntersville in Langston City Park.

“The city of Langston provided funds for materials,” said Bart Maddox, Local 92 business manager/financial secretary-treasurer, “and the ADCNR (Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) did all the groundwork. Fifteen local members in our apprentice training program, accompanied by training instructors Marcidan Frazier and Lane Kelton and instructor-in-training Joshua Chadwick, then spent three workdays completing the project.”

The 15 members of the apprentice program and instructors set the roof elevations and installed trusses, purlins and roof decking. In total, they worked about 332 hours completing about $17,000 of work. The project fit in well with the apprentices’ training schedule and provided real-world, hands-on experience.

Since the construction of the pavilion was completed, local fishing clubs have used it as a meeting place and many visitors to Lake Guntersville have used it while loading and launching boats at the park’s access ramp.

“This project is exactly what the USA (Union Sportsmen’s Alliance) is all about,” added Cody Campbell, USA conservation coordinator. “It enhanced the public’s outdoor experience, allowed the USA to engage with our union members and provided an opportunity for union workers to interact with the community in a very positive way.”