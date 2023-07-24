ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville City School System’s (ACSS) Board of Education announced interview times for the five superintendent finalists.

ACSS will welcome its students back from summer break on August 8, and a new superintendent is expected to be named shortly after. The district’s former superintendent Dr. Boyd English turned in his resignation letter back in May, prompting the search.

The school system’s Board of Education (BOE) held a meeting on July 18, where they named the five finalists. Now, the candidates will take part in intensive interviews, which will be open to the public.

Dr. John Barge, Dr. Bart Reeves, Dr. Robert Sims, Dr. Brian Thomas and Albertville interim superintendent Todd Watkins are the five finalists.

According to ACSS, all interviews are set to take place at the Albertville Fine Arts Center from 6-7 p.m. on each of the days listed below:

Aug. 1: Dr. Robert Sims

Aug. 2: Mr. Todd Watkins

Aug. 3: Dr. Bart Reeves

Aug. 7: Dr. John Barge

Aug. 8: Dr. Brian Thomas

From Monday, July 24, to Wednesday, July 26, the board is also accepting potential interview questions for candidates from the public for consideration and guidance. You can submit questions to supersearch@albertk12.org.

Attorney Taylor Brooks with Lanier Ford Law Firm helped the board facilitate the application process. Brooks says he received 13 applications, and the board narrowed it down to the five finalists.

The board will name the next superintendent at a meeting on Tuesday, August 15th.

You can read more about each of the five finalists here.