Inmate re-captured after escaping from Jackson County Jail Wednesday

Multiple agencies, including ALEA, were called in to help search for William Martin Holt.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate briefly escaped from the Jackson County Jail Wednesday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed William Holt was helping unload a truck around 8 a.m., when he escaped and ran into some nearby woods.

Harnen said the Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police, Section Police, and Pisgah Police all set up a perimeter to catch Holt.

Harned added that assistance was also requested from the Limestone Correctional Facility K-9 tracking team and ALEA’s helicopter team.

Authorities tracked Holt around three miles into the woods and arrested him around 11:30 a.m. after he emerged from the woods near Willow Street in Scottsboro.

Harnen said an additional escape charge is pending.

