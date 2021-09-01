Inmate re-captured after escaping from Jackson County Jail Wednesday

Multiple agencies, including ALEA, were called in to help search for William Martin Holt. (Photo courtesy Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An inmate briefly escaped from the Jackson County Jail Wednesday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed William Holt was helping unload a truck around 8 a.m., when he escaped and ran into some nearby woods.

Harnen said the Sheriff’s Office, Scottsboro Police, Section Police, and Pisgah Police all set up a perimeter to catch Holt.

Harned added that assistance was also requested from the Limestone Correctional Facility K-9 tracking team and ALEA’s helicopter team.

Authorities tracked Holt around three miles into the woods and arrested him around 11:30 a.m. after he emerged from the woods near Willow Street in Scottsboro.

Harnen said an additional escape charge is pending.