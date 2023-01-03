Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an “in-custody death.” (Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate has reportedly died while in custody, according to authorities.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Rockey Harnen confirmed with News 19 that there was an “in-custody death.”

Harnen explained that the incident “happened at night when he was locked down in his cell all alone with lights out,” adding, “we do not have cameras in each cell – only outside the cells.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will handle the investigation, Harnen said.

Trooper Brandon Bailey with ALEA said the agency is looking further into the incident and will provide more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.