DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating an illegal distillery operation that was discovered at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant facility on Horton Road.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Gregg says they got an anonymous complaint about it on Thursday.

Chief Deputy Bragg said the Rainsville mayor let them in and they found a large wine distillery.

Investigators and a task force are at the site. Investigators say it appears city employees are making alcohol.