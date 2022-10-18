DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Ider woman is facing rape and sex abuse charges after an investigation by multiple agencies in northeast Alabama.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Kristen Rice Perry, 30, of Ider, was arrested on Monday, October 17.

News 19 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on what led to Perry’s arrest.

The investigation came through a joint effort by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and the Jackson County Department of Human Resources (DHR).

Perry was charged with second-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. She was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.