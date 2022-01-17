Ider, Valley Head schools go virtual on Tuesday

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Ider and Valley Head schools will be on remote learning Tuesday, January 18 after the weekend’s winter weather caused icy road conditions. All other DeKalb County Schools will resume a regular schedule.

According to a statement from the school system, some secondary roads are still unsafe for buses to drive on after DeKalb County experienced heavy snow on Sunday.

Staff members and faculty for both schools will still be required to come to campus. If you aren’t able to drive to campus, contact your school’s principal.