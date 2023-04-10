IDER, Ala (WHNT) — The Ider Police Department has released a video showing a chase that ended with two people in custody.

Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said the chase occurred after he and another officer observed a vehicle with expired Indiana license plates and committing other traffic violates. Malone said a traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle did not stop.

The chief said officers pursued the vehicle at speeds up to 100 mph on county rounds and Alabama Highway 75. Malone said the driver lost control of the vehicle on County Road 754 causing the vehicle to stop. The chief said the driver, identified as Sabrina Stewart of Fort Wayne Indiana, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The passenger, identified as Riley Hastings of Scottsboro, was also taken into custody.

Malone said both Hastings and Stewart were taken to the Ider City Jail pending felony and misdemeanor charges. The chief said Hastings also had an active felony warrant with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.