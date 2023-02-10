IDER, Ala. (WHNT) – The Ider Police Department (IPD) is investigating after a man allegedly was found bound with zip ties and assaulted inside the town limits.

IPD Police Chief Stephen Malone told News 19 the call came in around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The caller told the department that a victim had been assaulted and tied up.

When officers arrived on scene, Chief Malone says they found the victim with his hands bound by zip ties and saw he had been assaulted to a ‘substantial degree’.

IPD officers freed the victim, and upon speaking with him learned that he was restrained and his 1997 Ford F-150 had been stolen.

Chief Malone said he believes this is an isolated incident, and that it isn’t an ongoing issue in the area. The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and Henagar Police Department assisted IPD with the call.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation. DCSO’s investigation team took over the crime scene and will continue the investigation.