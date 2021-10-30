Ider Police Chief passes away after battle with COVID-19

IDER, Ala. — Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree passed away Saturday after a long battle with COVID-19.

According to Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter, 65-year-old Crabtree was first hospitalized with the virus on October 2.

“Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Chief Buddy Crabtree,” Lassetter said. “He was a huge part of our Town and was loved by so many. As Mayor I was blessed to have worked with a Chief that cared so much for his people & worked countless hours. He was a wonderful teacher & mentor. He will be greatly missed.”

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement on Crabtree’s passing.

“Chief Crabtree gave many loyal years of service to his town,” the statement read. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Our jobs as law enforcement officers require us to continue to serve even if it means risking our own health. Please pray that this virus leaves us soon. We have lost too many good people.”

Lassetter said Crabtree had been with the Ider Police Department since 2011.