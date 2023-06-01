According to Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone, a bear was hit by a vehicle near Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 117. (Ider Police Department)

IDER, Ala. (WHNT) — Local authorities were called after a furry brown mammal ran up into a tree, after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone, a bear was hit near Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 117, where police and wildlife officials staked out the area.

(Ider Police Dept.)

After being hit, the bear ran to a nearby residence and climbed a tree in the yard, where it stayed for hours before climbing down and limping away into the forest.

The Ider Police Department and the Alabama Game & Fish Division kept a close watch over the bear and asked the public to avoid the area in order to keep the situation calm.

Malone posted updates throughout the day on the department’s Facebook page.

Once the bear was safely down and retreated into the woods, Malone answered questions about the bear’s injury, saying wildlife officials will assess whether or not it is necessary they intervene.