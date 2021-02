IDER, Ala. – Ider High School will be dismissing early Friday.

According to DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett, the school had little to no water pressure Friday morning.

Maintenance staff were called to the school, but after finding the leak, school officials realized the repair would take longer than expected, especially with the rainy weather in the area.

Due to the lack of water in the bathrooms and other common areas across the school, officials decided to dismiss early.