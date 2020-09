American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

IDER, Ala. – Friday, Ider High School announced two games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight’s game at Tanner and next week’s game against Section have been canceled.

As a result, the homecoming game has been moved to October 2 against Victory Christian.

In place of the homecoming parade, a Community Pep Rally will be held on the football field at 2 p.m., with no make-up in the event of rain.