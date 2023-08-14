FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 24-year-old Boaz man who pleaded guilty to reckless murder in 2019 has now been arrested again for public intoxication, according to online jail records.

Iban Lopes Rios was arrested on August 3 for violating the conditions of his parole, when court documents say he received the public intoxication charge in Fort Payne.

Rios was charged with reckless manslaughter in 2020 and later pleaded guilty. Court records show he was sentenced to 15 years split to serve three years, followed by five years of probation. He was also credited with time served.

On August 2, the Fort Payne Police Department responded to a call from a man “stating he had killed someone,” according to court documents filed on August 11. When officers arrived at the scene and found Rios, they reported that he smelled of alcohol.

Rios “began yelling and telling the officers that he wanted to go back to jail and he was drunk,” the report detailed, saying Rios “told officers he wanted to go to jail, he did not care what happened to him, and wanted someone to look after his cat.”

Following this, court documents say Rios was booked in the DeKalb County Jail for public intoxication and for violating the conditions of his parole.

News 19 searched court documents, but could not find the details of Rios’ reckless manslaughter charge. However, records do show that a grand jury indicted him for the death of 24-year-old Yasin Escalante-Ortiz.

In 2019, Escalante-Ortiz was a passenger in a pickup truck that left County Road 479 in DeKalb and hit several utility poles and trees. Both he and the unnamed driver were ejected, authorities said at the time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Ortiz was not using a seat belt and died at the scene, adding that the driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

News 19 reached out to ALEA, the District Attorney’s Office and authorities, but none were able to confirm if Rios was the driver of the pickup truck, resulting in the reckless manslaughter charge.

A hearing to review the new charges against Rios is set for August 28, 2023.