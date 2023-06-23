GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lake Guntersville invites the community to an extreme summer event where you can watch the fastest boats today, race four and five wide on an oval course at speeds of 200 mph. This year’s Guntersville Lake HydroFest is scheduled for June 24 and 25.

After revisions to the regular HydroFest course, the new route (which stretches the turns without lengthening the course) aims and promises to produce broken world records in all three of the classes of boats. After two days of competitive racing, drivers hope to take home the Southern Cup.

Prior to this intense event, Guntersville will host the HydroFest Street Party on June 22 at Guntersville City Harbor. It offers the perfect kick-off event for family and friends to meet the hydroplane drivers and their crew as well as see their watercrafts up close while also enjoying local music and food.

Prior to this year, HydroFest has held a Meet ‘n’ Greet at Marshall County Park 1 on the Friday before the races start. This Thursday night party will replace that event in hopes of bringing more people to see the boats before the big races.

The Street Party will kick off at 6 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. The boats will then be escorted from City Harbor to the pits to prepare for the race weekend.

“We are thrilled to host the HydroFest Street Party at City Harbor this year,” Katy Norton, President of the Marshall County Tourism & Sports said. “This is a great opportunity for fans to see these race hulls up close and meet the drivers before the race weekend. We will have music, food and drinks and fun for the whole family.”

The HydroFest Street Part is free for everyone to attend. Racers begin testing the course on Friday, June 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in which the venue will be open for the public to view.

Tickets will be up-charged at the gate, so get your tickets now here!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Lake Guntersville’s website here.