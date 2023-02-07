ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Huntsville is facing a $30,000 bond after police say he was charged with sodomy and electronically soliciting a child.

According to the Albertville Police Department (APD), detectives arrested Nathan Michael Moffatt, 21, of Huntsville, on Monday, February 6.

Police say the arrest came after a two-month investigation.

(Albertville Police Department)

Moffatt was charged with electronic solicitation of a child and second-degree sodomy. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Albertville Police were assisted by the Marshall County Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, and Marshall County Juvenile Probation.