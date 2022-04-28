Marshall County, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been arrested in Marshall County and now faces child sex abuse charges.

33-year-old Matthew Talley was arrested around 11:30 p.m. on April 22 and now faces a charge of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Matthew Talley

According to Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, few details of the case can be shared due to the sensitive nature of those involved.

Guthrie was able to say that investigators with the MCSO are working closely with the Department of Human Resources and the Child Advocacy Center. Guthrie did not say whether the victim had a connection to Talley, just that the victim was a resident of Marshall County.

Chief Guthrie says additional charges are possible.

Talley remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond.