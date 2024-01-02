FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Hospital Health System (HHHS) has bought the DeKalb Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Fort Payne.

The acquisition brings the medical center into HHHS’s network of 13 hospitals across the Tennessee Valley.

“We look forward to DeKalb Regional Medical Center joining our organization. DeKalb Regional has a great history of serving its community. HH Health System is an organization of like-minded hospitals that believe patients are best served close to home,” Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, said. “Our mission includes helping rural communities maintain local access to quality care. Together, we are stronger in today’s challenging environment. So, we’re very excited about working with this great hospital and serving the people of Fort Payne and DeKalb County.”

Huntsville Hospital stated that ‘substantially all employees in good standing at the time of transition’ will keep their jobs with DRMC.

“We are excited to join the Huntsville Hospital Health System family of hospitals,” said Darrell Blaylock, CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center. “We share a common goal of preserving local access to healthcare, and being part of this regional network that allows us to continue our tradition of local care in DeKalb County.”

The DeKalb County Hospital Association will continue to operate the DeKalb Ambulance Service as a separate organization.

The transaction will be finalized on March 31, pending any required approvals.