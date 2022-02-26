SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Scottsboro manufacturing plant HTPG will host two job fairs next month with hourly wages starting at more than $16 per hour.

According to a Facebook post, HTPG, which stands for Heat Transfer Products Group, will host open job fairs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and Friday, March 25 at their facility on Thomas French Drive in Scottsboro. To enter the facility, closed-toe shoes and masks will be required.

HTPG is hiring for full-time production employees on all shifts. Starting pay begins at $16.79 per hour and up with those on second and third shifts receiving an extra dollar per hour. A sign-on bonus is included after 90 days.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, but no experience is required. Interviews will be conducted on-site and prospective hires must be able to pass a background check and a drug screening.

Heat Transfer Products Group specializes in creating energy-efficient commercial and industrial refrigeration products. They are headquartered in Duluth, Ga.