Horton man arrested after assaulting woman, stealing her car, and endangering a child

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man is being held without bond in the Marshall County Jail after an incident early on Valentine’s Day.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Sergio Lopez, 25, was arrested on multiple charges after a domestic assault call around midnight.

Deputies and Douglas Police were called to Fairview Road in the Nixon Chapel area.

After assaulting a woman who was found on the side of the road with multiple head injuries, Lopez stole her car, then drove away intoxicated with their six-month-old child in the car.

The car broke down at Nixon Chapel and Fairview Road, where Lopez ran away with the child in an unknown direction.

Deputies searched the area, calling in additional staff, along with a Sheriff’s Office bloodhound.

After several hours, Lopez attempted to go to his brother’s house on Nixon Chapel Road, where he was arrested.

The child, who was with him, was returned to its mother.

Lopez was booked into the Marshall County Jail on charges of second-degree domestic violence, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.