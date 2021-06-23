Home in Woodville total loss after overnight fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala.–Fire officials say a home in Woodville is a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning. The house is on County Road 62 near Woodville High School. The call came in around midnight.

Woodville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dallas Peake tells News 19 the fire started in the garage and a breeze carried it to the house. Multiple people were in the home at the time. They escaped safely but a few puppies died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Limrock-Aspel Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

News 19 has a crew on the scene and will have updates through the morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

