HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WHNT) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Hollywood Fire Department hopes to raise $4,000 through t-shirt sales.

The Hollywood Fire Department (HFD) is raising money by selling t-shirts and the funds raised will go to a local foundation called, ‘Beauty And The Beast Fund,’ which makes sure the funds get to those in need.

HFD Chief Patrick Allen says this cause is near and dear to his heart as his grandmother died from cancer. “I saw her fight it for several months. It is a nasty disease… We’re doing whatever we can to get the word out…”

Shirts are $20 each and you can get them at Hollywood Town Hall or call 256-259-4845.