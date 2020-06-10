History in the making: First African American appointed to Boaz city board

BOAZ, Ala. – The City of Boaz made history Monday night when Mayor David Dyar appointed the first African American to a city board.

Sue Herron is many things: a retired substitute teacher, social worker, breast cancer survivor, and Snead State Junior College and Jacksonville State University graduate.

When she is not busy ministering at the Jesus Sings church in Albertville, she is helping others through its outreach program.

“Someone needs to go to the doctor and don’t have a way, or if someone needs medication and don’t have the funds, whatever they may need, we will try to assist them,” said Herron.

She is now the first African American Housing Authority board member in Boaz.

“This is like a full circle because I’m going back to a place of where I know what it was like to not have anything or know what it’s like to need something,” explained Herron.

Herron, who started making history at a young age, says she’s thrilled to have been selected.

“Most of the time when you get in a situation, people may not can solve your problem, but they want you to listen to them, to care for them. I want to be that ear. I want to be that heart. I want to be that mind, and it’s going me to the place probably where I come from because unless you’ve been where they’ve been, how can you know what they know,” said Herron.

Herron integrated Boaz High School as a junior and was the first African American to graduate there.

“I’ve been through poverty. I’ve been was an outcast. I’ve been mistreated. I was never accepted. I had some times, when I ran across the KKK uptown, or when we would walk downtown, people would take rotten eggs and throw them at our heads. It was so demeaning. It was so hurtful,” said Herron.

She says things are still similar to back then.

“Like it is now, still like it was 50 and 60 years ago, people still got some hatred. They still got jealousy. They still got some bitterness in their heart but there’s more people now of it that want to display it and they think it’s something to be proud of, and it’s not,” explained Herron.

After their home burned down in December of 1968, Herron’s family was left with no place to go.

She teared up during the WHNT News 19 interview as she discussed the generosity given to her family by Miss Ruth Mastin, whom Herron’s family would help with housework.

Herron explained that Mastin picked them up and let her family stay in her double garage apartment until they were able to find a new home.

Herron’s family was the first to move into Mt Vernon apartments in 1969. She said when they walked into their new home, it was packed full with clothing and furniture.

“(It was the) First time we ever had a table to sit down and eat together. First time we ever had our bed that we could sleep individually,” said Herron.

Herron continued making history through her hard work to become the first African American supervisor at the Lee Apparel plant in Boaz.

“She brings positive energy and experience and she’s a tremendous motivator,” said Boaz mayor David Dyar.

Dyar told WHNT News 19 Herron checks all of the boxes.

“She’s a lifelong resident of Boaz. She’s a pioneer, and she brings so many good traits to the table; someone that’s got positive energy, someone that’s a motivator and somebody that wants to help their community to be the best it can be,” said Dyar.

While the appointment comes at a time of unrest, this has been in the works for several months.

“It just shows what type of community Boaz is. There’s no walls in Boaz,” Dyar said.