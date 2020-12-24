Highlands Medical Centers makes use of mechanical CPR machines

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jackson County EMS workers are using a new state of the art device to help save lives as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The six Highlands Medical Center ambulances cover around 1,200 square miles.

An already challenging job is being made more difficult by COVID-19.

“We are having longer and longer transport times,” said Critical Care Paramedic and Highlands Medical Center EMS Director Matthew West. “The reality is, most hospitals are above 90% capacity especially in acritical care sense, so we’re having to go further and further to be able to find these beds with our transfers.”

The hospital’s ambulances traveled 35,000 miles in November.

West said the majority of the calls were coronavirus related.

EMS workers now have an extra tool to help in the Stryker Lucas 3 machine, which is essentially another set of hands allowing ems personnel to focus on other lifesaving techniques

“There’s two of us on the ambulance plus volunteers and we need to be rotating out every two minutes and doing everything else. This allows us to get the ultimate chest compression, so to speak, every single time and then it allows us to do all of our other interventions. So, we get to it quicker, there are less interruptions, there’s less issue with rescuer fatigue, and if you look at it, it’s safer. As we transport our cardiac arrest patients instead of us standing up, trying to do CPR, trying to balance driving down the road at 65 miles an hour, we’re able to sit down and allow the Lucas device do their thing,” said West.

West told News 19 they received the devices in early December and put them to use right away.

A Lucas 3 machine is on every front line ambulance and two sprint vehicles.

West said the machine is incredibly beneficial.

“This puts us on the same page, so for the first time since anybody can really remember, we’re all using the same equipment,” explained West.

Highlands Medical Center officials told News 19 there were 16 COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital as of Wed. Dec. 23, 2020.