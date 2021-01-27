Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro stops taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Highlands Medical Center says they are no longer adding patients to a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccination because administrators don’t think they will receive any more doses.

The medical center posted the message to its Facebook Page said anyone who received their first dose of the vaccine at their facility will still receive their second dose, but no one else should expect to receive a vaccination dose at their facility.

The post also said that anyone who had a physician who sent them a referral for the waiting list should seek the vaccination elsewhere. It says those people will not receive the vaccine at HMC.

Those who got their first dose at HMC received a card noting the date and time to return for the second dose. They should follow the instructions on those cards.

Anyone else in group 1A and those age 75 and older should get their vaccine doses at the Jackson County Health Department in Scottsboro.