Highlands Medical Center hosts first-round COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro received another batch of first-round COVID-19 vaccines.

They will be administering 250 of the Moderna doses Wednesday and the other 250 on Thursday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

While the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine had been off and on for different hospital systems across the state, Highlands Medical Center Marketing Director Wendi Raeuchle told News 19 they have been ordering consistently and were excited to get the notification of a shipment.

“This is wonderful news for Jackson County. So far, we here at the hospital have administered over 5,000 doses and we know the health department has been doing quite a few doses as well as some local pharmacies and a few of the physicians offices in town, so we’re very excited that our community is getting vaccinated and we’re going to start seeing less COVID hopefully in the future,” said Raeuchle.

The clinic is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

People are asked to wear a mask and follow current social distancing guidelines.