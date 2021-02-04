Highlands Medical Center hosts COVID-19 vaccinations clinics after unexpected delivery of first round doses

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday after they received an unexpected delivery of first-round doses.

Last week, hospital staff told News 19 they were no longer giving first-round doses of the Moderna vaccine and were not expecting to get any more.

They received an unexpected supply of it, though, on Tuesday and managed to set up a clinic for 300 people Wednesday.

“We have had a surprise blessing this week. We all know there’s a shortage of the vaccine in our country and that is creating some supply chain challenges, for sure, and not just here but across the country. The Alabama Department of Public Health is really working very, very hard to get vaccines out in our state as quickly as possible so we’re here to support the effort and so we were very happy to receive those doses yesterday and we were able to get set up and start giving them this morning,” said Marketing Director Wendi Raeuchle.

With the short supply and high demand, Henager residents JC Dalton and his wife expected a long line when they arrived.

“I figure I’m real lucky to just walk in and get it and not have to wait in line. It’s kind of a surprise. I was dreading it for a while, but it was real easy,” explained Dalton.

He told News 19 they have been staying at home for the better part of a year, but now believes the vaccine will protect them.

Dalton said his grandson contracted the coronavirus, but only experienced minor symptoms.

Some of his friends, though, were unable to pull through.

“I’ve had two or three friends up at Ider just passed away with it, some guys I went to school with. It’s kind of a scary thing that’s the reason we wanted to get vaccinated, try to protect ourselves and other people, too,” said Dalton.

The other 300 first round doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be given out at Highlands Medical Center on Friday starting at 9 a.m.

It will be first come first serve to anyone 75 and older and healthcare workers.