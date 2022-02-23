MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A teen is facing a felony charge after making a threat towards his high school.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they and school administrators were made aware of a possible threat to DAR High School in Grant. A 16-year-old male student was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat to a school after an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Grant Police Department.

“Due to the social media postings, over fifty percent of the school population did not arrive for school today, even though we had additional deputies on campus and the suspected individual was not allowed on campus,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said in the release. “We take every threat seriously and work with all of the county school administrators on a daily basis to make sure we provide the safest environment possible for our children.”

News 19 was contacted by concerned parents Tuesday evening about the threat and both school officials and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they were aware of the threat.

Deputies were at the school Wednesday morning conducting searches of all buses, building and classrooms.

The teen was taken into custody by authorities.