JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Higdon woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 60-year-old Angela J. Nayadley of Higdon was killed in that crash at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

Authorities say Nayadley’s Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a Jeep Gladiator. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no update provided on the condition of the other vehicle’s driver.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 71 around two miles north of Higdon.