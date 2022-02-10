FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested a 25-year-old Higdon man and charged him with murder following a recent investigation.

Around 5:30 Tuesday evening, the DCSO says they received a call of a possible homicide on County Road 155 in Higdon.

When deputies and investigators arrived on the scene, they found Joseph Xavior Register, 52, of Higdon, dead.

A brief investigation by investigators with the DCSO, DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit and the District Attorney’s Office, Cody Alexander Register was arrested and charged with murder.

Register was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000.

Sheriff Nick Welden says the arrest was a success of multiple agencies working together, including the Ider Police Department and Cartersville Fire Department.