JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Henagar man has been indicted by a grand jury for manslaughter after court documents say he left the scene of an accident where another man died.

36-year-old Matthew Wade Dabbs was indicted on Wednesday, court documents show.

Dabbs is also charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and failure to give information and render aid.

The indictment says Dabbs “recklessly caused the death of William Travis Skinner,” after hitting Skinner’s motorcycle with his vehicle. The court document goes on to say that Dabbs also tried to hurt another person with his vehicle.

Dabbs was arrested at his home on June 17 for four indictments with Dekalb County. Deputies with Jackson County held Dabbs until DeKalb County Deputy Troy Brown arrived and took him into custody.

Deputy Brown then transported Dabbs to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

An arraignment for Dabbs has been scheduled for August 4.