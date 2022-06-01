DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Henagar will host a meeting next week to discuss the potential building of a medical cannabis facility.

The city will host the town hall meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m. in the Henagar Community Center.

According to a statement from the city, a prospective company is considering building the medical cannabis facility in the Henagar Industrial Park. The city said the facility would bring 200 high-paying jobs to the area.

In the meeting, residents will have a chance to meet with company representatives about the benefits of this new industry for the city.

As previously reported, last year, Alabama became the 36th state to legalize medical marijuana. Both houses of the legislature overwhelming passed the bill to allow medical cannabis in the state, and Governor Kay Ivey signed the legislation days later.

The law creates a statewide regulatory system for medical cannabis, from growth to sale. Doctors will be able to prescribe medical marijuana for a variety of conditions, including cancer, HIV and AIDS, PTSD, depression, epilepsy and others.

For more information on the Henagar town hall meeting, call 256-657-6282.