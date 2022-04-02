HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The second annual May on the Mountain concert series will hit Henagar next month.

The bluegrass festival returns on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Henagar City Park. Admission to the festival is free, but all concertgoers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The Cowboy Church will provide free food on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event’s lineup is stacked with plenty of great bluegrass talent, including:

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Will Dooley and the Tatum Brothers

Will Dooley and the Tatum Brothers 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: The Carl Towns Band

The Carl Towns Band 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Keith Prater and Lacy Creek

Keith Prater and Lacy Creek 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Tradition

Tradition 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Eric McKinney & Friends

Eric McKinney & Friends 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Heritage

Heritage 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Backwoods Revival

Backwoods Revival 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: New Home

New Home 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out

For more information, visit the City of Henagar’s Facebook page.