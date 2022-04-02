HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The second annual May on the Mountain concert series will hit Henagar next month.
The bluegrass festival returns on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Henagar City Park. Admission to the festival is free, but all concertgoers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The Cowboy Church will provide free food on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event’s lineup is stacked with plenty of great bluegrass talent, including:
- 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Will Dooley and the Tatum Brothers
- 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: The Carl Towns Band
- 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Keith Prater and Lacy Creek
- 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Tradition
- 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Eric McKinney & Friends
- 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Heritage
- 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.: Backwoods Revival
- 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: New Home
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out
For more information, visit the City of Henagar’s Facebook page.