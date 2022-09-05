JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Henagar man has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge he faces in connection to a wreck that left William Travis Skinner dead.

According to online court records, 37-year-old Matthew Wade Dabbs entered his plea on August 4, along with waiving his right to an arraignment.

Dabbs was indicted by a DeKalb County Grand Jury after documents say he left the scene of an accident where another man died. He was also charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and failure to give information and render aid.

The indictment says Dabbs “recklessly caused the death of William Travis Skinner,” after hitting Skinner’s motorcycle with his vehicle. The court document goes on to say that Dabbs also tried to hurt another person with his vehicle.

Matthew Dabbs (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Dabbs was arrested at his home on June 17 for four indictments with Dekalb County. Deputies with Jackson County held Dabbs until DeKalb County Deputy Troy Brown arrived and took him into custody.

He was placed on a $100,000 bond but has since been released.

A jury trial has been set for November 14 at the DeKalb County Courthouse.