HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man was killed in a wreck Monday morning after his vehicle struck a ditch and tree, then caught fire.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened when the car driven by William Keith Love, 54, of Henagar, struck a fence and ditch. From there, the 2001 Dodge Durango he was driving went across DeKalb County Road 667 and hit a tree.

Troopers say the vehicle then went back across the roadway where it became “engulfed in flames.”

Officials say Love was not using a seatbelt when the crash happened and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Monday, September 26 five miles south of Henagar. State highway officials continue to investigate the incident.