JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has identified the man killed in a December 11 shooting.

Sheriff Rocky Harnen identified Shawnon Ray Jordan of Henagar as the man killed.

The shooting took place on County Road 88. Jordan was found inside the home with several gunshot wounds, according to JCSO.

The sheriff’s office said that upon further investigation, 32-year-old Joshua Goolesby was arrested and charged with homicide-murder.

Joshua Alan Goolesby was charged with murder following a shooting on Monday night. (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Goolesby is currently being held without bond in the Jackson County Jail.