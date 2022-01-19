Henagar man arrested for electronic solicitation of a child

HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Henagar man who allegedly communicated with an underage girl.

Bobby Cole Howell, 27, was charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child and two Failure to Appear warrants.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated. I have said many times and I will say it many more, our children will always be our number one priority. Our children have one chance to be little, to be silly and carefree. A child’s innocence is one of the most precious things on earth and it is our job to protect them from predators that want to take that from them.” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden

No further details were released as this is an ongoing investigation.