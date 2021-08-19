Henagar Junior High School moving to virtual instruction through end of August

HENAGAR, Ala. – Students in one DeKalb County school will be learning virtually the tail end of August.

Henagar Junior High School announced Thursday that all grades will be learning remotely until August 27.

The decision comes after school officials transitioned grades 4-6 to virtual learning Tuesday, citing “an unusually larger” number of students in some classes.

Pickup for Chromebooks and paper packets will happen Friday, August 20, and will follow the following schedule:

Kindergarten – 8-8:30 a.m.

1st-3rd grades – 8:30-9 a.m.

4th-5th grades – 9-9:30 a.m.

6th-8th grades – 9:45-10:30 a.m.

School officials said teachers will be in contact with parents and guardians concerning Google Classroom and Zoom schedules.