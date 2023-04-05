Authorities identified 34-year-old Justin K. Nevinski as the man who died in the wreck that happened around 12:50 a.m. April 5.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Authorities identified 34-year-old Justin K. Nevinski as the man who died in the wreck that happened around 12:50 a.m. April 5.

Troopers with ALEA said Nevinski was fatally injured when the 2015 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with a 1995 Chevrolet 2500 on Alabama 75 near DeKalb County 34.

Following the initial impact, ALEA said the Chevrolet left the road and hit a mailbox and a house.

Nevinski was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.