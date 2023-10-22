GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are many heavy hearts in one Marshall County community following the death of a high school student.

Gavin Kade Daniel was killed following a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Loved ones, friends, and family gathered at Brindlee Mountain High School Sunday night for a candle vigil in memory of Daniel.

Dozens gathered in support of his family and fellow students who he shared the classroom with. The 17-year-old is being remembered as a positive student who would always have a smile on his face looking to uplift everyone around him.

Colton Hall grew up with Daniel and was one of his closest friends. Hall says he could always depend on his late friend especially when times got hard.

“I’m glad he was a part of my life,” Hall said. “He was always there always telling me to lift my head up. If I needed to text him or anything he’d tell me to come over and he’d be there for me every step of the way and he was a really good friend.”

Others like Ian Garner also shared a close-knit relationship with the teen. Garner said Daniel played an essential role in his life.

“Gavin made the relationships that he had more than a friendship,” Garner said. “He had a brotherhood with every guy he came close with. Gavin was a very positive person the things he’d do to make people laugh, nobody could do it the way he could.”

School leaders are encouraging the community to keep Daniel’s family in their prayers as they go through this difficult time. They say moving forward, his family will need all the love and support they can get from the community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses, it can be found here.