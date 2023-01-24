GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The dog who was at the center of a long-debated argument between his owner and the woman he was accused of biting has been put down, according to Guntersville Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste.

Havoc, a pit bull terrier mix, was scheduled to be euthanized on January 18, but his owner, Valina Jackson claimed she was in the process of retaining an attorney to make another appeal.

Yoste confirmed the euthanization with News 19 on Tuesday.

The Alabama Supreme Court denied a last-minute appeal from Jackson asking for a retrial in front of a jury. Havoc was officially put down at 11:30 a.m. on January 23.

Teri Angel, the woman allegedly attacked by the dog in 2021, says she was disgusted after being notified of the initial delay four days before the date was set to euthanize Havoc in December.

According to AL.com, Havoc injured Teri Angel in September 2021, causing tears in her scalp and arm. Valina Jackson, the dog’s owner, filed an appeal after the municipal court ruled that he was dangerous.

Guntersville City impounded the dog after a court hearing was held, adding that the deposition was handled in accordance with “Emily’s Law,” a state law named after a 2017 dog attack that killed 24-year-old Emily Colvin in Jackson County.

Shortly after that hearing in November 2021, AL.com says Jackson and two others were arrested after they allegedly broke into the animal shelter and stole the dog back.

The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed a Marshall County Circuit Court’s decision to have the dog euthanized.

Jackson has also been ordered to reimburse the city for the costs of holding the dog, which could reach up to $20 per day, and now will have to pay for “regular sedation.”